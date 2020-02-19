Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,875,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 227.4% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 935,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

NASDAQ FAST remained flat at $$38.29 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $38.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

