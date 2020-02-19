Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.49. 12,078,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,891,972. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $620.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $2,238,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,138 shares of company stock valued at $16,420,341 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

