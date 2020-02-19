Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.99-5.08 for the period. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.99 to $5.08 EPS.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,175. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.14.

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $46,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338 in the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

