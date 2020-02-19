Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. 1,001,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.