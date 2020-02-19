Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 661 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

