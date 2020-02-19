Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of GPC opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

