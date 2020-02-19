Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WES shares. ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

WES stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Western Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.