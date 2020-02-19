Evoke Wealth LLC Has $129,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,959. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $261.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.12. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

