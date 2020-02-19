Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 4.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

