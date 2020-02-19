Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 611 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,756,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 66.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 446,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

NYSE:O opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

