Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.38

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 35872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Everi alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Everi by 26,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,466,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $18,034,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 949,788 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 621,608 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 654,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 599,950 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.