Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.38

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 35872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72.
About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)
Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.
