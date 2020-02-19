Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 979,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $513,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. FMR LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,324,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 197,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $4,182,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,060,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 341,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

