Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Everbridge updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.77–0.75 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.39–0.38 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $104.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,726 shares of company stock worth $8,956,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

