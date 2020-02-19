Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Down 0.1%

Euronext NV (EPA:ENX)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €80.35 ($93.43) and last traded at €81.40 ($94.65), approximately 57,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.50 ($94.77).

ENX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.80 ($85.81).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.73.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

