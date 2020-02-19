ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 16,810 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $66,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 829,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

