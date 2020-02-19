ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.57.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $224.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

