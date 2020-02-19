ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $243.94 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $246.11. The company has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.