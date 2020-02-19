ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

VZ stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

