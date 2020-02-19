ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 242,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Golub Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.