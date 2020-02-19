ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

