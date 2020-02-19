ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,849,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.7% of ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $341,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

