ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,656 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $31,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 668.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28.

