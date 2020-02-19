Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.58. 1,009,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,501. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

