Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 118,443 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 17,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,147. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Scotiabank began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

