ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.44

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $17.47. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 223 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $197.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

