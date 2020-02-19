ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.44

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $17.47. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 223 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $197.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.26.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
