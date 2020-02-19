Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Raised to $90.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESPR. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at $194,294,453.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

