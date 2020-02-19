Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Trading Down 4%

Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) shares were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Several analysts recently commented on ERRPF shares. CIBC upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

