Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 8,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,908. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

