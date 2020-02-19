Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 407,208 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 154,365 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,801,000 after buying an additional 146,507 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 131,938 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,040,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,689 shares of company stock worth $4,521,051 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.