Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Molson Coors Brewing Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

