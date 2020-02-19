Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brixmor Property Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

BRX opened at $20.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 704,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,255,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,530,000 after purchasing an additional 145,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $440,175. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

