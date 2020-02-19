Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 685.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

NYSE EFX opened at $159.63 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $164.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.