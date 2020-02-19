Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.44. Equatorial Palm Oil shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,992,559 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Equatorial Palm Oil Company Profile (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

