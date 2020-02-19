Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.15-6.45 for the period. Entergy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.45-5.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.64.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27. Entergy has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.