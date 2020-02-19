Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ENPH stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

