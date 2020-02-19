EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,071.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

