Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.19

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 190517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENLAY. BNP Paribas lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Enel S.p.A. ADS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.