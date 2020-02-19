Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 6.1% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, 3,080,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,026,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, January 13th. GMP Securities cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

The company has a market cap of $276.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,751,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 509,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 674,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3,178.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,010,505 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

