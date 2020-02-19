Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 6.1% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, 3,080,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,026,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, January 13th. GMP Securities cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.
The company has a market cap of $276.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
