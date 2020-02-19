Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.08. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 75,109 shares trading hands.

EXK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

The company has a market cap of $293.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

