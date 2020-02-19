Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.08. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 75,109 shares trading hands.
EXK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.
The company has a market cap of $293.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.
About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
