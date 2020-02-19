EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Price Reaches $0.0083

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 68.2% against the dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $514,368.00 and $301.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.03023876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00236619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00151160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002770 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.