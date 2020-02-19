Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Encore Wire stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,150. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.