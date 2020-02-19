Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Encore Wire stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,150. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms have commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Earnings History for Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

