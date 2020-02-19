Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.08

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.08 and last traded at $83.08, with a volume of 3693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.48.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

