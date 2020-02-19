Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. Emera has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

