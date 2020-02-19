Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Elanco Animal Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.09-1.16 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.09-1.16 EPS.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. 237,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,185. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

