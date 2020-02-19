El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in El Paso Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in El Paso Electric by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in El Paso Electric by 157.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE EE remained flat at $$68.26 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.