Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.74.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

EIGR opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

In related news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

