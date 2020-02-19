eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.27

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.27 and last traded at $132.15, with a volume of 18876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in eHealth by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,601,000 after buying an additional 298,870 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in eHealth by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 126,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 58,821 shares during the period.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

