Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 607 ($7.98) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.96), approximately 318,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 459,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 604 ($7.95).

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 17.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 618.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 599.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

