Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $220.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ecolab traded as high as $210.30 and last traded at $210.02, with a volume of 299524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.68.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,857,000 after buying an additional 173,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

