Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $207.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $163.50 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

